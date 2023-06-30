Friday, June 30, 2023 – Renowned Kikuyu pastor Benson Gathungu alias Pastor Kiengei claims that there is a jealous bishop who has hired bloggers to taint his image.

Kiengei alleges that the unnamed bishop paid bloggers to label him a drunkard and a notorious womanizer.

The bishop is said to have met the bloggers at a hotel, not knowing that they attend Kiengei’s Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) church.

Kiengei alleges that the bishop is jealous of his thriving church ministry.

He vowed to continue with his church ministry and bragged that he is here to stay.

Kiengei was reacting to rumours that he was spotted at the Hide-Out bar in Ruiru drinking alcohol.

Word also got out that he has multiple girlfriends.

