Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Brazilian playmaker, Neymar has reportedly set his heart set on joining Manchester United this summer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 31-year-old’s time in Paris looks to be coming to an end with the club looking to make a fresh start after years of failure in the Champions League.

The Sun is claiming that the Brazilian, who has four years remaining on his big-money contract, will only accept a move to Old Trafford as the club are looking for another forward.

Neymar has a reported weekly wage of close to £1m and would no doubt have to take a huge pay cut in order to join United.

He is also reported to be at loggerheads with the PSG hierarchy after the forward missed the French champions’ title celebrations to attend the Monaco Grand Prix.

Neymar has 118 goals in 173 games for PSG since joining the club.