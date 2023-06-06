Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain’s manager, Christophe Galtier has been sacked after just one season at the Ligue 1 champions.

The 56-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Qatari-backed club upon his appointment in July 2022 but failed to complete a single year in the French capital.

Despite leading PSG to their 11th championship after a successful 2022-23 league campaign, Galtier failed to help the club to progress past the round-of-16 in the Champions League.

According to ESPN sources, PSG sporting director Luis Campos informed Galtier on Tuesday that he was sacked by the club with former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann set to continue talks with the club.

Sources added that the club also held talks with former Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique but have now made Nagelsmann their top target, with the German coach keen for Thierry Henry to join him as his assistant.

There is growing confidence that an agreement can be made for Nagelsmann and Henry to join the French champions.