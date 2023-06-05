Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday June 5, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain’s Instagram following has dropped by more than one million after Lionel Messi’s final game for the club.

The French champions confirmed their final league game of the season would be Messi’s last for the club on Saturday, with a statement claiming they were ‘proud to have had the greatest footballer of all time’.

Despite scoring 21 goals for the club across all competitions, Messi’s final game at the Parc des Princes ended in a shock defeat to mid-table Clermont.

On Saturday night, June 3, around the time PSG announced that Lionel Messi will be leaving the club this summer, they had 70.4 million followers, but it later dropped to 69.9m. Following their defeat, PSG’s Instagram following took a big hit as it following dropped from 69.9 million to 68.1m, indicating his global impact at the club.

Messi leaves France after two league titles and 32 goals, and will at least be missed by his former teammate Neymar.

Although, he has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, the club would likely be unable to afford his salary and stay within stringent LaLiga financial limits.

Al-Hilal have offered Messi £345million per season to follow Cristiano Ronaldo to the Saudi Pro League.