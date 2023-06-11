Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 11, 2023 – PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico has reportedly been sedated for the second time after suffering serious head injuries in a horse riding accident.

Last month, the 29-year-old footballer was making a horseback pilgrimage journey to Huelva, near his home city of Seville in Spain, when he was knocked off the animal.

Reports had suggested that the goalkeeper was in a ‘stable condition’ but still remains in intensive care after the incident.

However, as reported by Le Parisien, Rico has now been sedated for a second time after falling back into a coma.

The French media outlet claim that on Wednesday an improvement in the player’s condition had been reported however he remains in ‘serious condition’.

A statement read: ‘Sergio Rico is sedated again and remains in serious condition.’

Rico was transported by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Seville after suffering serious injury at the start of the month.

An eyewitness to the accident reported that Rico received several kicks to the head from a horse once he’d fallen to the ground.

The accident occurred after PSG coach Christophe Galtier granted his squad a day off after they wrapped up the Ligue 1 title.

Rico returned to Seville as a result to take part in the horseback pilgrimage journey and was in the village of Almontena when the fall happened.