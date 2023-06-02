Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday June 2, 2023 – Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, Sergio Rico is reportedly in a ‘stable condition’ but remains in intensive care after suffering serious head injuries in a horse riding accident.

The 29-year-old was making a horseback pilgrimage journey to Huelva, near his home city of Seville in Spain, when he was knocked off the animal.

Rico was transported by helicopter to the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Seville, who issued an update on his condition on Thursday, June 1.

Mundo Deportivo reported that Rico remains in the intensive care unit and is in a ‘situation of clinical stability within the severity of his injuries’ four days after being admitted.

Rico is sedated and being continuously monitored by doctors and specialists.

The accident occurred after PSG coach Christophe Galtier granted his squad a day off after they wrapped up the Ligue 1 title on Saturday.

Rico returned to Seville as a result to take part in the horseback pilgrimage journey and was in the village of Almontena when the fall happened.

Sevilla club president Pepe Castro and PSG teammate Carlos Soler also went to visit him in the hospital on Monday.

Rico started his career at his hometown club after coming through Sevilla’s academy, and he went on to make 170 senior appearances.