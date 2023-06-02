Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 2, 2023 – French giants, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of this season, with the Argentine set to play his final game against Clermont Foot on Saturday, June 3.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon, June 1, that the World Cup winner will depart, with Inter Miami one of many potential destinations.

‘Clermont Foot will be Messi’s final game at PSG,’ said Galtier. ‘I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes.’

Messi joined PSG in 2021 and has won two Ligue 1 titles.

The 35-year-old hinted that leaving Barcelona allowed him to mature as a player and some suggest that leaving his comfort zone allowed him to develop the leadership qualities he displayed in winning the Qatar World Cup in December.

French media reported this morning that Messi could make a sensational return to the Camp Nou but that Barcelona would struggle to financially wager a move.

One alternative suggested by L’Equipe, though, is that Messi could join Inter Miami and be loaned to the Catalan club.

Inter Miami, managed by Phil Neville, are said to be offering Messi a lucrative package, while there is still interest from Asian clubs.

‘I hope that he will be welcomed in the best way,’ added Galtier ahead of Messi’s final game. PSG have already won the Ligue 1 title.

There have also been suggestions that the World Cup winner could be on the verge of signing a lucrative deal with Saudi side Al-Hilal.

Rumours last month claimed that Messi had been offered a contract worth £522million from Al-Hilal, despite the concerns of his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Messi’s father, Jorge, quickly shut down reports that a decision had been made about his son’s club for next season.

Taking to social media, Messi’s father said: ‘There is absolutely nothing with any club for next year. The decision will never be made before Lionel finished the league with PSG.

‘Once the season is over it will be time to analyze and see what is there, and then make a decision.

‘There are always rumors and many use the name of Lionel to gain notoriety but the truth is only one and we can assure that there is nothing with anyone.

‘Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed, and there will not be until the end of the season.’

During his impressive campaign in France, Messi scored 16 goals and recorded 16 assists in the league.