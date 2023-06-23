Friday, June 23, 2023 – Protests broke out yesterday along Mombasa Road after East African Portland Cement (EAPC) demolished houses of poor squatters on CS Moses Kuria’s order.

The violent protesters blocked a section of Mombasa Road, forcing the anti-riot police from Athi River to be deployed to quell the situation.

The demonstrators were aggrieved with the demolitions, which forced them out of their beds to brave the cold weather.

Residents blamed police officers who supervised the demolition, claiming they acted contrary to the law as they lacked relevant documents supporting the exercise.

However, one of the witnesses alleged that the protesters were squatting on government land, prompting the forceful eviction.

“The government owns the land through East African Portland Cement (EAPC) and on Tuesday, they moved to repossess it, thus irking the residents,” he explained.

Upon seeing they would not be allowed back on the land, the residents started rioting and burning tires on the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

Disruption of traffic and chaotic scenes forced the government to deploy police officers to quell the demos.

The police officers, however, met an unrelenting angry crowd and were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse them.

While the eviction was reportedly a legal operation by the government, some protesters read a sinister move.

“There is a powerful individual who wants to grab the land and he is hiding behind the government evictions,” one of the protesters complained.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria had threatened to evict the squatters for allegedly grabbing the land owned by East African Portland Cement.

