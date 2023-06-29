HERMAN MANYORA on RAILA swearing in

Thursday, June 29, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has said President William Ruto has succeeded in taming the opposition, led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said by containing demos, Ruto has shaped himself to be one of the most formidable candidates in 2027.

Manyora said by containing the opposition, Ruto has placed himself as an unbeatable candidate during the 2027 presidential election.

“Has managed to outsmart the opposition, and for this reason, unless there are serious changes or something that the opposition knows that we don’t know, you can take it to the bank that 2027 will be a mere walkover for the president,” Manyora said.

“He will go in the 2027 election for formality. Because of the storm that we had all seen, which storm was going to consume the president, he has made minced meat, he has burst the balloon of mass action, and he has rendered bi-partisan talks useless. He has explained away things in a way nobody knew he could,” Manyora added.

