Tuesday, June 27, 2023 – Renowned University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has predicted doom for President William Ruto, whom he claimed has lost touch with common mwananchi.

Speaking on his youtube channel on Tuesday, Manyora, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said Ruto has become blind and he doesn’t see what is going around the country.

Manyora said the problem of Power is what often blinds many leaders, causing them not to see beyond what surrounds them, and Ruto is one of those who have been blinded by power.

Manyora went further to compare President Ruto to King Louis XVI of France, whose incompetence led to the French Revolution in 1789.

“You are out of touch with what is going on outside. a Leadership that is completely out of touch with the will of the people, that is where Ruto finds himself today,” Manyora said.

“He will be ousted like King Louis XVI,” Manyora added.

