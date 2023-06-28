Wednesday June 28, 2023 – English pro-hockey player, Alex Graham has passed on at the age of 20.

His team, the Sheffield Steelers announced his death on Monday, June 26, adding that they are devastated by it. Further details surrounding his death were not released.

The team officials said;

“Everyone at the club is heartbroken by the news. We wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Alex’s family, friends and teammates.

“It would be appreciated if Alex’s family could be provided time and space to take in the enormity of this tragic situation in the days ahead.”

Graham first debuted for the Steelers back in 2019 and had just signed his first pro contract with the team in May. He was considered by many to be one of the franchise’s future stars.

He also played for Great Britain’s Under-18s and Under-20s teams. Also confirming his death, UK’s Ice Hockey officials said in a statement;

“The news has come as a huge shock to everyone in UK ice hockey, including all of his team-mates. This is a difficult time for so many people and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating news.”