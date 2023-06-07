Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday June 6, 2023 – Prince Harry has today arrived at the High Court for his phone hacking trial against the publisher of the Daily Mirror where he will become the first royal to testify since 1891.

The Duke of Sussex jetted into the UK from California on Monday June 5, and was seen entering the High Court’s modern annexe – the Rolls Building – saying ‘good morning’ to the waiting press, Tuesday June 6.

Yesterday he was criticised by one of Britain’s top judges and accused of wasting court time after missing the first day of his historic case – to celebrate his daughter Lilibet’s birthday in Montecito before flying to Britain.

This morning Harry enters the witness box to become the first senior royal to give evidence in 132 years, swearing an oath to tell the truth beneath his father the Sovereign’s coat of arms.

Harry and three others are suing the Mirror group claiming the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, and The People newspaper hacked their phones or conducted other illegal activity, which is denied.

In 1891 Edward VII gave evidence when a slander action was brought by a card player accused of cheating at baccarat at a time when gambling was illegal. His appearance in the witness box left Queen Victoria unamused – but it is not known what Harry’s father, King Charles III, thinks about his son’s historic court appearance.

The Duke of Sussex will be in the High Court witness box for two days this week, twice as long as he spent when he came for the Coronation.