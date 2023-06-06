Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – A loyal foot soldier of President William Ruto has condemned the police for disrupting a peaceful demonstration in Nairobi on Tuesday.

The demo had been organized by Azimio apologist and human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, to protest over the high cost of living and the controversial Finance Bill 2023.

Police in Nairobi disrupted the demo and arrested some protestors.

In a statement, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei attacked the police, saying as long as the demonstrations were peaceful, officers had no right to arrest the protestors.

“While I do not have the full context under which the arrests were made, I hold the view that no peaceful protest, particularly one focused on an ongoing national economic conversation, should be disrupted nor should any arrests be carried out,” Sing’oei wrote on his official Twitter page.

Sing’oei is a close ally of President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST