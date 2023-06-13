Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has exposed President William Ruto as a thief even as the debate about the Finance Bill 2023 rages on.

Speaking on Monday in Homa Bay County, Murkomen who is a close ally of President Ruto, revealed that the head of state ‘stole’ the Housing Fund idea from former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Murkomen, who is accused of looting public money like there is no tomorrow in his ministry, said Ruto picked the idea of housing from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party’s manifesto.

He further said if Raila Odinga had won the presidency, he would have introduced a Housing levy of 3 percent since it was in his manifesto.

“There is no reason as to why we as leaders should not work together. In fact, if you look at the content of the Finance Bill, especially the Housing Fund, I am sure you have watched a clip by Raila, that proposal I think Ruto picked Raila’s idea.

The manifesto of ODM and UDa on housing is the same, 100% even on percentages, the only difference is that we won and the other will win another time,” Murkomen said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.