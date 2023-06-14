Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has finally gazetted Noordin Haji as the National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director General.

The President gazetted Haji as NIS boss on Wednesday morning and hours later he took the oath of office in the state house, Nairobi.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces appoint–Noordin Mohamed Haji to be the Director-General of the National Intelligence Service,” the gazette notice reads.

Haji succeeds Major-General (Rtd) Philip Wachira Kameru who has held the position for over eight years.

President Ruto expressed confidence in Haji, saying that he did not doubt that he is the best person for the role.

“Mr. Haji congratulations on this very well-merited appointment into the Office of the Director General of a very important organ of the security agencies of the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

