Saturday, June 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has dismissed reports claiming that Kenya is hosting the Rapid Support Forces leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo alias Hemedti.

In an interview with France 24 on Friday, Ruto declined to be dragged into the Sudan war, stating that Kenya was not a party to the war as accused.

“The main accusation against Kenya is that we have Hemedti in one of our hospitals in Nairobi which is not true. It is a whole false narrative,” he said.

The Head of State went on to say the war in Sudan is unacceptable, noting that it is escalating into genocide.

“In fact, there are already signs and vestiges of genocide. What is going on in Sudan is unacceptable, military power is being used by both sides to destroy the country and to kill civilians. The war is senseless, the war is not legitimate in any way,” he said.

He stated that he will work with his colleagues at the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to find a solution to the Sub-Saharan African country’s humanitarian situation.

