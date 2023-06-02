Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – A popular Spice FM journalist has poured cold water on President William Ruto’s speech during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Embu Stadium.

During his speech, Ruto promised Kenyans heaven, yet they are in hell struggling with the high cost of living and heavy taxation imposed by his government.

Commenting on Ruto‘s speech, journalist Eric Latiff compared the Head of State’s speech with fairy tale stories, narrated always by men who chew khat(Miraa), commonly known as ‘story za Jaba’

Latiff made the comments after Ruto promised Boda Boda riders that they will access cheap electric boda bodas by September.

“President Ruto’s speeches are increasingly sounding like stories za jaba,” Latiff stated.

Since his election last year, Ruto has not fulfilled even a single campaign promise and is only globetrotting using taxpayers’ money without anything tangible that will help the suffering mwananchi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST