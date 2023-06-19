Monday, June 19, 2023 – President William Ruto is living an extravagant lifestyle even as millions of Kenyans face tough economic times, with some sleeping hungry.

The head of state was spotted wearing a crocodile belt worth $2,800(Ksh 392,720) when he attended a church service at Christ Church Cathedral in Kakamega County.

The expensive belt that is made from crocodile skin is handmade.

A concerned Kenyan user shared the price of the belt on Twitter which sparked reactions among Kenyans.

Check out the Twitter post.

