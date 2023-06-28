Wednesday June 28, 2023 – A video of pregnant reality TV star, Maria Chike, stepping out with her man, Kevin, has made the rounds on social media.

Recall that few days ago, Maria announced she was expecting her first child.

She disclosed this on her IG page with a video showing her baby bump.

Many were unsure if she was still with Kevin.

However, a video of pregnant Maria and Kevin walking together has now gone viral.

Watch the video below

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>


Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous article8-year-old boy is ‘beaten to death by instructor a day after signing up at martial arts school’
Next article“Every time I walk into a room, I feel alone” -Transgender man says he feels discriminated by LGBTQ+ community for giving birth

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply