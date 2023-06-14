Wednesday, 14 June 2023 – Njoki Murira is a popular tik toker who rose to fame by flaunting her big booty in the village.
She has amassed millions of followers on various social platforms courtesy of her well-endowed body.
Njoki took to her Instagram account, where she has a huge following, and posted juicy photos flaunting her body in a banana plantation.
Men have since filled her timeline with lustful comments.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>