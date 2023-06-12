Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, 12 June 2023 – A popular ODM MP was reportedly forced to part with an unknown amount of money after high-end sex workers in Kilimani blackmailed him.

According to Aoko Otieno, the randy MP has a habit of refusing to pay sex workers after sleeping with them.

The Kilimani-based sex workers recorded a video having threesome sex with the MP and threatened to leak it after he refused to pay them for the services rendered.

His colleague reportedly paid the money to the sex workers to avoid the video being leaked to the public.

According to Aoko, the popular MP is among the ODM MPs selected to be in the bipartisan talks.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.