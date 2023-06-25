Sunday, 25 June 2023 – Renowned Inooro TV anchor Ken Wa Kuraya was arrested at midnight while performing at Tessara Gardens along Thika Road.

Ken, who is also a musician, was hosting a country music show at the Mirema-Drive-based club when cops stormed in and arrested him alongside other revellers.

The rogue cops demanded a bribe of Ksh 20,000 and when he refused to pay the bribe, he was arrested alongside other revellers and the club shut down.

The cops claimed that he they had been sent to crack down on night clubs playing loud music in residential areas.

Wakuraya shared a video of the dramatic incident on his Facebook account.

He accused the cops of robbing him of his phone and lamented that he has been performing for close to 20 years but he has never witnessed such an incident.

Other revellers were also heard in the video lamenting that the cops stole their phones and wallets.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.