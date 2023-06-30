Friday June 30, 2023 – Madonna’s management team reportedly held a crisis meeting on Zoom last Sunday, June 25, amid fears that she might not have survived the bacterial infection after she was rushed to the hospital.

According to MailOnline, the group -many of whom had worked with Madonna for several decades were upset at learning that she was found unconscious in New York on Saturday and taken to the ICU, where she was intubated overnight.

It was gathered that they took the difficult decision to postpone her highly-anticipated 40th-anniversary tour and shortly afterwards the plans were put in motion.

On Wednesday, her manager Guy Oseary announced that she was suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection’, and needed time to recover.

One source said: ‘The simple fact is that nobody knew at this point how it was going to all end. Madonna was very ill and in these situations there are always fears for the worst.

‘Realising that someone is in intensive care is scary so there was a lot of worry and upset, these people had been her close friends for some time.

But they had to be fair on fans, and with the tour getting even closer they took the decision to postpone pretty much immediately, so plans were put in motion.

‘Even if she was to recover quickly, she would be very behind in her rehearsing schedule and nobody wanted to put her under any pressure.’

It comes after a family member said the shocking collapse was a wake-up call for Madonna, who believes she is ‘invincible’ and has been pushing herself extremely hard to prepare for the tour.

For the past couple of days, no one really knew which direction this was going to turn, and her family was preparing for the worst,’ the relative said.

‘That is why it was kept a secret since Saturday.

‘Everyone believed that we may lose her and that has been the reality of the situation.’

Madonna is mother to six children: Lourdes, 26; Rocco, 22; David, 17; Mercy, 17; and 10-year-old twins Stella and Estere.