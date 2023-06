Monday June 26, 2023 – Police probing an alleged sexual assault at a Harry Styles ‘homecoming’ concert have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to.

According to Police, the gig goer, pictured with a beard and wearing a yellow t-shirt and sunglasses around his neck, could assist detectives with their investigation.

Police say a woman was approached from behind by a man at 8.30pm on June 15 last year ahead of the gig at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

The man then went on to sexually assault her, Greater Manchester Police said.

The force today issued a fresh appeal in the hope other concertgoers could help identify the man they wish to speak to.

A spokesman said: ‘Officers have utilised several lines of enquiry and are now hoping to seek fresh information.

‘GMP would now like to identify this male as they believe he could assist with their investigation.

‘If you have any information, or mobile phone footage from the area at the time, officers are also asking for you to please get in touch.’

Detective Constable Grace O’Rourke added: ‘We always take a robust approach to these kinds of reports and we have launched this new appeal to ensure we get justice for the victim.

‘We will continue to investigate and we are asking anyone with any information to please get in touch with us.’