Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Police have arrested unscrupulous traders who are making counterfeit alcoholic drinks and selling them cheaply to wines and spirits shops.

The cops raided a bedsitter that had been converted into a distillery where counterfeit drinks were being made and arrested two youthful traders.

Among the counterfeit drinks recovered during the intelligence-led operation include Chrome Vodka – a popular brand among the youth.

The rogue traders even had KRA stamps which they sealed the bottles with to avoid raising eyebrows.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been leading the war against illicit brews.

Gachagua has vowed to deal ruthlessly with notorious traders who are making a killing selling illicit brews and at the same time destroying the lives of Kenyans, especially the youth.

Watch a video of how cops raided the bedsitter where counterfeit drinks were being made after getting intelligence reports.

