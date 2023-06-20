Tuesday June 20, 2023 – Police have arrested a football coach, Napari Suheru, for attacking a referee during a Division 1B football match on a pitch near the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, Ghana.

The injured Ghana Premier League referee, Mohammed Sakina Nasara, was rushed to the hospital for medical assistance following the attack which occurred on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

It was gathered that the Tiyumba Ladies coach reported himself to the police station after he remained in hiding since Sunday when he was declared wanted after disturbing pictures and videos of the referee surfaced online.

Police confirmed the arrest in a statement on Monday, June 19, adding that the suspect will be put before the court to face justice.

“Meanwhile, as Police investigation into the attack continues, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has engaged the Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kurt Okraku and the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi on the matter and urged them to notify the Police ahead of all football matches in the lower leagues as is being done for the Premier League in order for the Police to put in place adequate measures that will ensure security, law and order during these matches,” the police statement reads.

Meanwhile, the coach has been dismissed as the chairperson of the Women’s Football Committee of the Sagnarigu Municipal Football Association.

The referee, who was hospitalized at the Tamale Technical University hospital, has been discharged but is still experiencing pains from the assault.

Watch the video below