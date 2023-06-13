Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga not to bring Roots party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah to the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Monday, Gachagua said Azimio leaders should not bring Wajackoyah because he is a bad influence on children and the youth.

Wajackoyah has been calling for the legalization of bhang, which is one of the substances banned in Kenya.

“Azimio leaders from Mt Kenya know that the region is struggling with alcohol and bhang yet they invite Wajackoyah to events here as a chief guest. What are we telling our children?

“This is a man who went on national television and said bhang should not only be smoked but also grown. What message are you sending to our young people?” Gachagua asked.

The second in command claimed that inviting Wajackoyah to Mt Kenya is sabotaging the Kenya Kwanza government’s war on illicit alcohol and drug abuse in the region.

“I want to ask those leaders from this region please when you come here talk about your things but I beg you don’t come with Wajackoyah. Because what are you telling us, don’t we have a problem with bhang… when you bring Wajackoyah to this region, you are simply laughing at us,” he added.

Gachagua went on to say it is embarrassing for leaders to walk with someone who claims that bhang is good while it’s destroying the young generation.

“I want to ask our national leaders to save us from this Wajackoyah thing. It is very embarrassing to keep company with such an individual,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.