Tuesday, 20 June 2023 – A bodyguard linked to gold fraudster Chris Obure has been jailed for one year for illegally being in possession of a firearm believed to have been used to kill the late businessman Kevin Omwenga at a Kilimani apartment in 2020.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi slapped Robert Bodo Ouko with the twelve months prison term with no option of a fine.

He was found guilty of two charges of being in possession of a firearm and ammunition which was used to commit murder without a firearm certificate.

In his mitigation, Ouko pleaded for mercy saying he is a family man and the sole breadwinner.

He regretted the incident and said he was a first-time offender.

However, the magistrate said the prosecution had proved reasonable doubt that Ouko was an unlicensed firearm holder.

He ruled that the prosecution successfully pinned Ouko to the crime scene at Senteu Plaza where the firearm in question was used to murder Kevin Omwenga on August 21, 2020.

“I note the accused person is a first offender and very remorseful. I, therefore, sentence him to twelve months in count one and two. The sentence will run concurrently,” the magistrate said.

Ouko and his boss Obure are also facing murder charges at the High Court.

They are accused of planning the murder of the late Omwenga.

