Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Former Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae has told President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to apologise to Mama Mbogas and Mkokoteni guys for lying to them during their presidential campaigns last year.

When he was campaigning, Ruto promised to appoint Mama Mbogas and Mkokoteni hustlers to his cabinet.

However, when he won the powerful seat in August last year, Ruto appointed his men and women but not a boda boda rider or a mama mboga was appointed to the cabinet or any other senior government job despite voting for him en masse.

Speaking to a local daily on Wednesday, Wamae asked Ruto to apologise to Mama Mbogas and Mkokoteni pushers for lying to them.

“The gov’t needs to apologise to the mama mboga and boda boda riders because they promised them cabinet jobs which they didn’t give them and are pushing them further into poverty,” Wamae stated.

