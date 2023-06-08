Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Every player at next month’s Women’s World Cup is guaranteed to earn at least $30,000, FIFA says, with the winners taking home a massive pay day of $270,000.

Despite the rise of Women’s football, there have been concerns from female players that they don’t earn as much as the men.

FIFA in a statement on Thursday, June 8, said Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on July 20 and when it does players from the 32 teams are guaranteed at least $30,000.

That amount increases depending on how far teams go in the tournament, which concludes on August 20.

The average club salary of women players is $14,000, according to FIFA, a fraction of what their counterparts in men’s football earn.

FIFA says the women football investment is three times what it was at the Women’s World Cup in France four years ago.

The global players’ union FIFPro welcomed the move, saying that FIFA had “listened to the voice of the players”.

“We have taken steps towards greater gender equity in our game at its highest levels,” FIFPro said.

“The legacy of this action is by the players, for the players, of both today and tomorrow.”