Thursday June 8, 2023 – Controversial journalist, Piers Morgan has aimed a dig at Lionel Messi for ‘quitting elite football three years earlier than Cristiano Ronaldo.’

Ronaldo forced his way out of Manchester United following a damning interview with Morgan that targeted the club and its manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese star was widely criticized for taking a mega-money deal to join Al-Nassr, rather than continue at the highest level in Europe.

Now, with Messi, 35, leaving Paris Saint-Germain and heading Major League Soccer, Morgan has criticized the player for making the move.

‘So, Messi quits elite football at 35, three years earlier than Ronaldo,’ he tweeted. ‘Presumably, we’ll now read/hear all the same scathing, mocking pieces by sportswriters/pundits that they wrote/said about Cristiano – right? (Spoiler alert: we won’t.)’

Messi, the reigning World Cup champion and Argentina captain, has confirmed he has decided to join Inter Miami.

The news was reported by prominent Spanish journalist Guillem Balague on Wednesday afternoon, and Messi officially announced his decision later in the evening.