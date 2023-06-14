Wednesday, 14 June 2023 – A young Nigerian man has been accused of beating his wife to death.

The accused, Chiamaka Okafor, reportedly assaulted his wife, Charmzy, just a few weeks after she underwent BBL surgery to enhance her beauty.

They got married in 2018 but they had endless domestic disputes.

“They got married in June 2018 but their marriage was filled with incessant abuse from the man. She had a butt enlargement surgery a few weeks ago and was still recovering when he beat her up as usual and she fainted. This happened last Thursday.

“He took her to the hospital, left her there, and told her siblings to come to look after her,” a source revealed.

The deceased lady had been advised by friends and family members to leave her abusive husband.

He has been abusing her for not giving birth to a son.

They have two daughters but he wanted a son by all means.

Below are photos of the deceased lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.