Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Labour and Social Protection Florence Bore and Gatanga Member of Parliament (MP) Edward Muriu are embroiled in a heated dispute over a posh mansion in Karen.

The clash unfolded when MP Muriu, who recently purchased the luxurious house, alleged that CS Bore had forcefully occupied the property valued at a staggering Ksh120 million.

Speaking to the press, the MP’s wife expressed her astonishment upon discovering a heavy security presence at their Karen residence.

The incident occurred when they had sent a contractor to carry out cleaning duties at the mansion.

Shockingly, the contractor was allegedly manhandled and denied access to the premises, which CS Bore had already taken over.

According to the MP’s wife, there was no formal agreement or transaction regarding the property.

“This house still belongs to me and my husband. We are just as surprised as you are that it is currently occupied!” she firmly asserted when speaking to media on Friday.

Reports suggest that the CS had initially approached the MP with an offer of Ksh90 million for the house.

However, the homeowner rejected the proposal, insisting on the property’s true value of Ksh120 million.

“The CS showed interest in the house. She even visited our home and made an offer of Ksh90 million. We informed her that the house’s price is Ksh120 million. Subsequently, I traveled to the United States for my daughter’s graduation. When I returned on Wednesday, June 14, I instructed my staff to clean the house. To my shock, it was already occupied,” the MP’s wife recounted.

Below are photos of the posh mansion which was reportedly designed by personal architect to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed.

