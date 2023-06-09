Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 09 June 2023 – Police have launched investigations after a woman killed her two children, and stabbed her husband three times before attempting suicide in Rongai.

The argument between Christine Karimi and her husband Rodgers Andere started after he arrived home past 1 am on Thursday.

She is said to have turned her wrath on her two kids by stabbing them with a kitchen knife.

She picked the same knife and stabbed her husband three times on the head and neck before attempting suicide.

Andere escaped death by a whisker after he left the house bleeding and sought help from neighbours who rushed him to a nearby health facility.

Neighbours say the couple has been having domestic issues.

They are both admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Andere is a brother to youthful Nairobi businessman CEO Dida, who displays a lavish lifestyle on Instagram and is very popular on social scenes.

