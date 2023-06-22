Thursday, June 22, 2023 – A 21-year-old man is in police custody after he was arrested for brutally killing his wife.

Ismael Kingeno Langat is reported to have hacked his 25-year-old wife to death for allegedly flirting with her male friends on her Facebook account.

He attacked her after she arrived home from college where she was schooling.

He told police that he had sold a piece of land to educate her and also alleged that he had warned the deceased against the flirting behavior.

Makimeny Location Chief Francis Mwei confirmed the incident and said the suspect also attempted to kill his father, who had rushed to the scene to find out what was going on but managed to escape by a whisker after dodging the panga-wielding son who was baying for his blood.

The suspect surrendered himself to the police station carrying a blood-stained panga.

The body of the deceased has since been moved to Longisa Referral Hospital Mortuary.

Below are photos of the suspect.

See the photo of his deceased wife.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.