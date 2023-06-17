Saturday, 17 June 2023 – Chewani ward MCA Hamisi Iddi has died in a tragic road accident along the Garsen-Malindi Highway.

Idd, who also served as the minority leader in the County Assembly of Tana River, was a first-term MCA elected under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket.

In a message of condolence, the UDA party described Idd as a focused and dedicated leader.

“The party and the people of Chewani ward have lost a focused and dedicated leader who put the interests of his people first.”

UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala confirmed his demise, noting that the people of Tana River had been robbed of a great leader.

“This morning, we receive the sad news of the untimely demise of Hon. Hamisi Iddi Deye, (Ndoyeni) our member of County Assembly, Chewani Ward, Galole Constituency, Tana River County.”

“His death, a result of a grisly road accident along Garsen road, robs his family, friends, relatives, and the people of Tana River, a leader, father, husband, and friend from whom the hope of a better future was guaranteed. May Allah grant his soul Jannah. Innalillahi Wanna Illeihi Rajiun,” said Malala

