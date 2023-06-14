Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – It is now emerging that gospel singer Roseline Katungwa, who is currently trending after her sex video leaked, is in a serious relationship.
She is dating a man believed to be a pastor.
Roseline was cheating on her lover with an upcoming Kamba emcee.
Below are photos of her lover.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>