Monday, 12 June 2023 – Three suspects have been arrested over the murder of the late Nandi County-based gynecologist Dr. Caleb Tanui in April.

The doctor, 36, went missing from his workplace on 31 March 2023, and his body was found days later in a thicket in his village in Nandi District.

Tanui’s wife is among the three suspects arrested after one of the suspects implicated her.

The 19-year-old suspect went to the elders to seek forgiveness after they performed rituals to curse the killers.

He confessed that he was paid Ksh 3,000 to dump the body in the thicket.

Police believe Tanui was murdered by suffocation and that the body might have stayed in his house for at least two days before it was disposed of.

Tanui and his life looked like a perfect couple on social media.

