Monday, 12 June 2023 – Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of Caleb Tanui, a gynaecologist based in Nandi.

Dr. Tanui went missing from his workplace on 31 March 2023 and his body was found days later dumped in a thicket.

The three suspects, including his wife, were arrested after Nandi elders performed traditional rituals to curse the killers shortly after the doctor’s death.

One of the suspects – a 19-year-old man – surfaced last Friday and confessed that he was paid Sh 3,000 to dump the late doctor’s body in the bush.

Nandi Central Sub-County Police Commander Doris Chemos said residents of Cheprity village informed them that the suspect had gone to the elders seeking forgiveness for his role in the death of Dr. Tanui.

The suspect’s confession led to the arrest of the deceased’s wife and a third suspect.

The deceased’s wife is alleged to have planned the murder.

Shortly after the burial of the Dr. Tanui, his wife and three children moved out of their matrimonial home after falling out with her in-laws.

Below are photos of the slain doctor.

