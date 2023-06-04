Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – Crown Prince Hussein, the heir to the throne, married Princess Rajwa of Jordan in Amman on Thursday, June 1 in front of 140 guests.

The couple tied the knot after a nine-month engagement in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace in Jordan.

Guests including Prince William and Princess Kate joined royals from around the world at the celebration.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands were among top dignitaries in attendance.

Shortly after the ceremony, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that Rajwa will now be styled as a princess.

“A Royal Decree was issued to bestow the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein on Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif, on the occasion of her marriage to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein #Jordan,” the statement said.