Tuesday, June 6, 2023 -A medical officer in Kisii has been charged with defiling a 15-year-old schoolgirl at a Catholic Mission Hospital where he works.

The suspect, Henry Nyarango, allegedly defiled the minor at the hospital on June 2.

He reportedly followed the girl into the toilet at night where she had gone to answer a call of nature, and defiled her.

According to the documents, the suspect was arrested by officers from Ramasha police station.

The incident was subsequently entered in the Occurrence Book under OB: 17/03/06/2023.

It was stated that on June 2, at Ichuni Sub Location, St Catherine Ichuni Hospital in Masaba South Sub-County, within Kisii County, the suspect intentionally and unlawfully had sex with a minor, aged 15 years.

In an alternative charge, the suspect is accused of committing an indecent act with a minor.

The suspect was released on Sh100,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

He was, however, warned against interfering with or threatening the appellant upon securing release.

The case will come up for mention on June 8.

Below is a photo of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.