Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Senators were on Thursday treated to a special treat where they got to experience the joys and comforts that come with a chair said to have cost a whooping Ksh.1.1 million.

This happened at the Senate when the office chair belonging to impeached Siaya Deputy Governor William Oduol was presented before the Senate committee during the ongoing impeachment trial.

The chair was purchased during a Ksh.18 million renovation for Mr. Oduol’s office.

Oduol was appearing before the Senate Committee after he was linked to allegations of gross violation of the constitution, misuse of public resources, and other laws.

The legislators took turns sitting on the chair “to feel a Ksh.1M chair’s worth” after they were told that Oduol pushed the county into buying the chair upon assuming office.

Below is a photo of the expensive chair.

