Monday, 12 June 2023 – Ciku Muiruri’s daughter Erica Gachoka and her friend Shanice Agose were on Sunday evening rescued in Thika, eight days after they were kidnapped in Westlands, Nairobi.

The two, who were kidnapped at Rhapta road in Westlands by a taxi driver were found ‘visibly weak and shaken’ in a one-room house in Mang’u, Gatundu North Constituency.

DCI detectives from Thika West stormed the house, rescued the women, and arrested two suspects Timothy Kiragu Ng’ang’a (34) and Samuel Kipkurui (33) at the Ngoigwa area in Thika.

“Upon conducting a quick search, a recovery of Erica Njeri’s phone was done wrapped in a foil paper. After they were interviewed, they led detectives to Mang’u Gatukuyu area in Gatundu North where they had rented a single room and kept the victims,” a police report said.

The kidnappers had demanded a Ksh.250,000 ransom from both parents.

Below is a photo of the kidnappers.

