Saturday June 3, 2023 – Instagram users are reacting to a video which shows a groom checking his phone while walking down the aisle with his wife moments after their exchange of vows.

While some see nothing wrong with the groom checking his phone, as they believe he was probably transacting an important business deal, others are of the opinion that it was disrespectful to his wife and their big day.

See a few comments

Watch the video below