Sunday June 25, 2023 – A journalist called Allwell Ene has decried the use of sex enhancement drugs among men after he spotted a young man buying Viagra in a chemist store.

The journalist had reported that a barber popularly known as Otubong, died last week after allegedly taking some sexual enhancement drugs while engaging in a sex romp with his lover.

The woman who fled after the incident was later arrested in connection with the death of Otubong.

“People won’t learn. What is it about this sex enhancement sef,” he said in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 24. “In a chemist to get some malaria drugs for my little child. This young man came in and bought Viagra. We have not finished talking about the one that died in Diobu.”