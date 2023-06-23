Friday June 23, 2023 – A man has advised a lady called Ms. Nwankwo against having sex with a man who only paid her bride price.

The man who stated this in a Facebook group, said payment of bride price is not a marriage.

“It’s wrong. Payment of bride price is not marriage. Wait until the marriage is solemnized and you are pronounced husband and wife. It’s all yours. No need to rush,” he wrote.

However, others in the group disagreed with him, saying that African culture recognizes bride price as marriage.

One Omoshalewa Samuel, wrote: “You are already married. Paying of bride price is what the Bible recognize. Church wedding is a borrowed culture of the whites that we now imitate.”