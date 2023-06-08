Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 08 June 2023 – Renowned political blogger, Pauline Njoroge, has put it clear that she won’t join Ruto’s Government even after being offered a mouth-watering salary of Ksh 500,000 per month.

Below is her Facebook post revealing why she can’t join Ruto’s team.

There is this HNIB fellow who was employed in State House a few months ago as a social media influencer but can hardly write one grammatically correct sentence unless it’s drafted for him. To counter my exposé yesterday, he posted something drafted for him, claiming that Wahome Thuku and I had been seeking government jobs/engagements. After he was told off on Facebook, he pulled down the post and took the poor spin to Twitter.

Let me say this with all humility, if I wanted to be in this government I would be by now, and God in heaven bears witness to this. For the last 3 months, there has been a concerted effort from a few quarters to reach out to me and have me convinced to join the government side, to provide social media support, and also make it easier for them on this space.

But my position has been very clear in all these conversations:

I strongly opposed Ruto during last year’s campaign. I believed everything I said he was, and as we speak, he has not proved me wrong. So, how can money change this conviction?

How can I be part of a people who look for every opportunity to badmouth Uhuru Kenyatta, and keep using him as an excuse as to why they are unable to deliver for Kenyans yet they are the ones in power? Whether in power or retired, my political loyalty is to Muigai!

I am a communicator, with a specialty in government communication, what would I be communicating about this government in terms of delivery, real stuff not propaganda and wishful thinking?

Wahome also laughs very loudly every time someone claims he can join this government.

