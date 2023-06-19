Monday June 19, 2023 – A pastor, known as Rev. David Struyk stood up for his son by leaving a meeting of the Christian Reformed Church synod in protest after the members voted to exclude LGBTQ supporters from its congregations.

The program known as Synod 2023 is took place from June 9-15 at Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Dave Struyk, spoke up for his gay son and then left Synod 2023 in protest on Thursday morning, June 15, “on behalf of the pain that was caused to many LGBTQ+ people.”

“Because of the message we sent to many LGBTQ+ people—including my son—I will be leaving synod in protest,” Struyk said. Gathering his belongings and walking toward the door, he was intercepted by a few delegates and others who lined up to hug him.

The previous day, Struyk shared on the floor of synod that his son Ryan has been an inspiration to him. Ryan Struyk came out as gay 12 years ago and has a vibrant faith and a love for the church, his father said yesterday.

“I’m not doing this for attention,” Dave Struyk told The Banner on his way out. “What’s hard is the sense that a group at synod wasn’t really open to deliberation and, unfortunately, they had the majority. I wanted to be a voice for the voiceless. Nobody from the LGBTQ community has had the opportunity to express their reaction to what Synod decided.” (That sentiment was also expressed on the floor of synod, and synod was reminded that there is one celibate pastor who is gay among the delegation to Synod 2023.)

Struyk said he was inspired to act after a Facebook post from his son the previous night that accused synod of a “complete lack of empathy.”

As Struyk made his way out, synod president Paul DeVries asked delegates to bow their heads. “We pray that we will strive for full restoration,” he prayed.

Watch the video below

Rev. David Struyk stood up against the Christian Reformed Church, and left the church synod in protest, after the members voted to exclude LGBTQ+ supporters from its congregations. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/KdycypHEdn — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2023