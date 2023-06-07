Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie may die in prison if the assurance by President William Ruto’s government is anything to go by.

This is after Interior CS Prof. Kithure Kindiki vowed to ensure that Mackenzie is imprisoned for the rest of his life.

In a statement, Kindiki said the government will not tolerate such church leaders in society who claim lives through misleading teachings.

“Mackenzie won’t come out, he will stay and age in prison,” Prof. Kindiki stated.

The CS sarcastically prayed that the founder of the Good News International Church would live long enough to cool his heels in prison, saying the punishment would serve as a lesson to him and like-minded cult leaders in the country.

Mackenzie is accused of radicalizing his followers by urging them to fast for weeks without eating or drinking, promising that this will enable them to meet Jesus Christ.

Hundreds of his followers have fallen into the trap of misleading religious teachings.

This comes even as the third phase of the exhumation kicked off yesterday with 9 bodies being exhumed.

So far, 251 bodies have been exhumed from his Shakahola Forest with more graves yet to be attended to.

Mackenzie is in custody pending investigations into the matter.

Under Kenyan law, the courts are the only institutions that can decide whether someone is guilty or innocent.

President William Ruto has described Mackenzie as a criminal and a terrorist who should be behind bars.

The head of state has unveiled a raft of measures to scrutinize the conduct of churches across the country in a bid to weed out cult leaders spreading misleading teachings.

