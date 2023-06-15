Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Embattled rogue Pastor Paul Mackenzie is now on his own. This is after his two lawyers quit.

Lawyers George Kariuki and Elisha Komora requested to recuse themselves from Mackenzie’s case, citing aggravated threats to their safety.

They claimed that their conscience remained disturbed since taking up the case.

They also faulted the state over challenges while trying to access their client before court proceedings.

Lawyer Kariuki pointed out the dire situation that Mackenzie went through while in custody – indicating that he slept on the floor for over 60 days. He expressed fears that the grave conditions could lead to Mackenzie passing away before standing trial.

Following the exit of the two lawyers, the controversial pastor was left with advocate Wycliffe Makasembo who expressed confidence that he would represent Mackenzie to the bitter end.

He accused the government of trying to frustrate the proceedings of the case.

Mackenzie, his wife Rhodha Mumbua, and 16 other suspects appeared at Shanzu Law Courts yesterday to determine whether their detention period would be extended.

However, some collapsed within the court premises because their bodies were too weak. According to Senior Prosecution Council Jami Yamina, 16 of the suspects were on a 10-day hunger strike in solidarity with Pastor Mackenzie.

“We fear that some of them will lose their lives while in custody. The rest of them went on a hunger strike 10 days ago and refused to eat or drink water.”

“We have to address this matter now because we do not know if these people will be alive tomorrow,” Yamina stated.

Pastor Mackenzie and his wife staged a hunger strike, while in custody, over Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s remarks that the pastor would remain in prison for the rest of his life even if the courts released him.

